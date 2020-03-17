New Tower of God Trailer Confirms More Cast Additions

Crunchyroll surprised everyone earlier this year when it announced a new major production endeavor that sees several new projects being co-produced by the anime streaming service. These Crunchyroll Originals include several adaptations of popular Webtoon series, and one leading the pack is SIU's Tower of God. This series is not one fans ever expected to see get an anime adaptation let alone see one release this year, and now it will essentially serve as the litmus test going forward for other Webtoon adaptations as it gears up to premiere as part of the Spring 2020 season on April 1st in Japan.

With a long running original Webtoon comic and a dedicated fan base, Tower of God has the potential to be one of the biggest anime of the year overall. One reason is for its huge cast of original characters, and Crunchyroll recently launched a new trailer highlighting the variety of designs and personalities coming in this new series.

Along with this new trailer highlighting the new characters, Crunchyroll has announced more of the voice cast for the new anime. Joining the previously announced additions of Taichi Ichikawa as 25th Bam, Saori Hayami as Rachel, and Hochu Otsuka as Headon are Akira Sekine as Anaak Jahad, Rie Suegara as Endorsi Jahad, Mariko Honda as Yuri Jahad, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Endroch, Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnes, Kenta Miyake as Rak Wraithraiser, and Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu.

It's still very much a mystery as to what we can expect from this new series (or how long its initial episode order will run for that matter), but Crunchyroll describes Tower of God as such, "A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series 'Tower of God' created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020."

via Crunchyroll

