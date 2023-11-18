Tower of God Season 2 Announces Release Window

Tower of God is looking to return with a second season and here's when you can expect it to land.

Crunchyroll houses some of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, but the streaming service also has original adaptations that it has helped forge. One of the biggest has been Tower of God, a series that was originally based on a WEBTOON which arrived in 2010. In 2022, the anime adaptation announced that season two was in the works to continue the story of Bam's world and Anime NYC has seen Crunchyroll announcing when fans can expect the series to return.

While many anime series got their start from Japan thanks to manga and light novels, WEBTOONs have breathed life into some major franchises. A WEBTOON is a digital comic that normally originates from South Korea, and besides Tower of God, the medium has given fans anime series such as The God of High School and Noblesse. Next year, while Tower of God might be returning for its second season, a major WEBTOON will get its anime start in Solo Leveling. WEBTOONs have also become live-action adaptations, with two seeing major success in All of Us Are Dead and Sweet Home.

Tower of God Season 2 Release Window

Crunchyroll shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season, while revealing that the Tower of God was set to return on the streaming service in the summer of next year. While a specific release date remains a mystery, season two will arrive in July of next year. Luckily, there are some major moments from the original WEBTOON for the series to adapt.

【Official Teaser】

Tower of God Season 2

Scheduled for July 2024!



The anime will stream on Crunchyroll!



✨More: https://t.co/nbvdoFfP9E

pic.twitter.com/koevI0UMOJ — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 17, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first season of Tower of God, you can currently stream it on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime original, "Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

Are you hyped for the return of Tower of God in the summer of 2024? What has been your favorite anime based on a WEBTOON to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of WEBTOONs.

Via Crunchyroll