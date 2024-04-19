Transformers One Shares New Character Posters

Transformers One will be taking a step back an exploring the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, and the new animated movie is highlighting its core cast with special new character posters! Transformers is currently one of the massive franchises still releasing live-action films to this day (with a special G.I. Joe crossover movie project announced for the near future), but many fans are likely more familiar with the animated outings of the franchise. This is likely the vein that the upcoming Transformers One is set in as it harkens back to the Saturday morning cartoon vibes of some of the best animated releases.

Transformers One recently debuted the first look at the new animated feature as it teases that fans will get to see how Optimus Prime and Megatron became the recognizable bots their are in the main series, and introduced fans to the new look of the core cast at the center of it all. Highlighting the main four of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Elita-1 and Bumblebee before they take on the famous code names and roles seen in the rest of the Transformers franchise are some cool new character profile posters that you can check out below:

They’re more than meets the eye. Watch the new #TransformersOne trailer now. Only in theatres September 20. pic.twitter.com/HvSs2bJj7z — Transformers (@transformers) April 19, 2024

What Is Transformers One?

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such, "The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever."

As for its canonical status within the Transformers universe, director Cooley revealed as such, "The answer is yes to all of the above," Cooley began. " Hasbro gave me this bible of the entire history of Transformers, which is, as you probably know, massive.' And I was like, wow, I did not know it went this deep. It was like this Tolkien-esque scale...There's obviously different variations of it. So we did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers, but it's also, this is something we've never seen before on screen. So I wouldn't say that this is a direct prequel to anything that's been done with live-action ones, but it's definitely its own story as well."