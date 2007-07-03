Netflix Confirms Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise Release Date

✖

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the next series in the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. Earlier this year, fans were treated to the first in a brand new trilogy featuring new versions of the Transformers that are also hitting store shelves at the same time. With this new take on the franchise comes a new story, but the major excitement with this newest iteration is the tease that the fan favorite Beast Wars incarnation of the characters would eventually make their way to Rooster Teeth, Polygon Pictures and Allspark Entertainment's new version of the franchise.

After a few month wait, the next entry in the trilogy is on the way as Netflix has confirmed Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise will be making its streaming debut on December 30th around the world. The official Twitter account for the platform shared a brief tease confirming the date that you can check out below:

All seems lost, but the war rages on. Transformers: War For Cybertron Earthrise debuts December 30 #TransformersWFC pic.twitter.com/Cey7bGe3f4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 23, 2020

Although we likely won't see new incarnations of Beast Wars until the final entry of the trilogy, Kingdom, we'll be seeing the seeds planted in this next batch of episodes. It's currently unknown how long this next entry will be, but if it's like Siege then it will consist of six 22 minute long episodes. But like the first entry, Polygon Pictures will be animating Earthrise and FJ DeSanto will once again serve as showrunner.

With Siege leaving both the Autobots and Decepticons in disarray, there's going to be some major developments in the second entry. If there's going to be a massive shift to the Beast Wars designs for the third entry, fans are going to be treated to some unexpected new episodes. But thankfully we won't have to theorize for too long as Earthrise premieres this December!

Netflix describes Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise as such, "With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into ... the spacefaring Mercenaries."

What do you think? Are you excited for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise? What are you hoping to see in the new entry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!