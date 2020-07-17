Beast Wars Return Teased In Netflix's Transformers: Kingdom Announcement

Fans of the long running animated franchise of the Transformers may want to strap in with this news as we're not only rolling out the fact that Netflix has confirmed the title of the third series in their original upcoming trilogy on the streaming service, but is heavily hinting at the return of the series of Transformers: Beast Wars in the process. Beast Wars has long been a fan favorite within the world of Transformers, and the world of animation in general, focusing on a new breed of fighting robots in the Maximals and Predacons and it seems these two factions are coming back!

Set for a release on July 30th at the end of this month, the trilogy of series will begin with Transformers: War For Cybertron, introducing us to new versions of our Generation One Autobots and Decepticons, re-igniting the war with the two sides being led by Optimus Prime and Megatron respectively. Though fans knew that we would be getting a re-telling of the lore that so many have held to their hearts, the idea of Beast Wars making a comeback has got to be a big surprise for many since the show originally ended decades ago with the series of Beast Machines.

Netflix confirmed on their Official Twitter Account the name for the third series of the new Transformers series in Transformers: Kingdom, using emojis for an "ape" and a "dinosaur", pointing toward the fact that Optimus Primal, Megatron, Dinobot, and the rest of the crew would be making their grand return on the streaming service:

Did you crack the code? We're excited to reveal the title for the third chapter: KINGDOM. 🦍 Get ready to go ape and get your claws out for KINGDOM! 🦖 Till then, the war continues. pic.twitter.com/dcQLik11qp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 17, 2020

Beast Wars first premiered in 1996, gaining 52 episodes that introduced the world of the Maximals and Predacons, becoming near and dear to many fans' hearts thanks to its intense characterization and computer generated action scenes. Needless to say, bringing back the band of Transformers to cross over with Generation One is a giant moment for fans of the franchise.

A seemingly leaked poster definitely pushes the idea that this crossover is on the way as well:

THE WORD KINGDOM HAS THE EXACT SAME SCRATCHES AS THE POSTER IT'S RREEAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/N9y8e7bhvK — DoomMate (@MateDoom) July 17, 2020

What do you think of the news that Generation One might very well be crossing over with the characters of Beast Wars? Do you think the voice actors for the Maximals and Predacons will be making a return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.