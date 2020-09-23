Transformers: War For Cybertron Confirms Beast Wars Return With New Toy Line

✖

Transformers: War For Cybertron Siege took us into a new version of the animated story of the Autobots squaring off against the Decepticons on their home planet, and it seems as if a big return is now confirmed as Hasbro has revealed that Beast Wars will be making a return in the third and final part of the trilogy in Kingdom! Originally debuting in 1996 as a computer generated animated series, the story of Optimus Primal and his Maximals has been considered a fan favorite of the franchise and this confirmation will definitely be a boon for Transformers' fans!

The first season of Transformers: War For Cybertron launched on Netflix earlier this year, showing off the war between Optimus Prime's forces and Megatron's. Though the series itself was received with mixed reviews, with some thinking that the animation and voice acting wasn't up to snuff of some of the other offerings for the Transformers, but this confirmation of the return of Beast Wars might be enough to get fans warming up to the series once again. Produced by the company Rooster Teeth, the first series definitely ended on a cliffhanger that will clearly be explored in the next two seasons of the War For Cybertron Trilogy!

The Official Instagram Account for Transformers shared a new line of figures that will be released by Hasbro in conjunction with the animated series of War For Cybertron, bringing back the Megatron of Beast Wars, along with Cheetor, Rat Trap, and Galvatron:

Though we don't know when the next two seasons will arrive on Netflix, it's clear that there are big things in store for this new world of Transformers!

Will you be picking up these new figures from Transformers? What do you think of Beast Wars return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cybertron!