Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise Trailer Released

On Saturday during Hasbro's Pulse Con, Netflix revealed the first teaser trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise, the second part of the animated saga. The trailer reveal follows the exciting news that the popular Transformers: Beast Wars toy line is making a comeback in the near future. According to Netflix's official synopsis for the new series, "With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into ... the spacefaring Mercenaries."

Earthrise follows the successful debut of the first installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, Siege. In July, one of the executives from animation house Rooster Teeth explained why they took the project to Netflix instead of keeping it on their own content channels.

“The company at its core has always been about trying to create content our audience will love — and putting it where our audience is," said Rooster Teeth general manager Jordan Levine. "For us, the production infrastructure that exists here in Austin, in live action and animation, has shown we can make premium, high-end content. Then we look at what kind of distribution platforms can support that.”

