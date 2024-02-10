Trigun Deluxe Editions Delayed

Vash The Stampede's recent anime appearances might have come to an end in Trigun Stampede, but Studio Orange production is continuing to work on the project that will end the anime adaptation. Trigun's "Final Phase" was announced shortly following the first season's conclusion, but little to no details have been revealed since. While Dark Horse Comics released news of upcoming manga Deluxe Editions in 2023, Gunsmoke fans will have to wait a little longer to pick up these compilations.

Dark Horse has seen serious success with the Berserk Deluxe Editions as of late, compiling the works of creator Kentaro Miura into prestige formats. Thanks to both the success of the deluxe editions and manga in general, it should come as no surprise that Dark Horse Comics is aiming to do the same with Trigun. Trigun's manga first premiered in 1995 and became popular enough to be split into its original titular manga and the follow-up, Trigun Maximum.

(Photo: Studio Orange)

Trigun Deluxe Delayed

Here was Dark Horse Comics official statement regarding the delay of the Trigun Deluxe Editions, confirming that the publication will be made available this fall, "Dear Trigun fans, you may have seen that the Trigun and Trigun Maximum (Vol. 1) Deluxe Editions are now expected to release in Fall 2024. Dark Horse is working with the creator and licensing partners to ensure the best quality possible, and this is taking some extra time. The books remain available for pre-order, and stay tuned for final cover reveals to come. Thank you for your patience!"

If this is your first time hearing about the Trigun Deluxe Editions, here's how Dark Horse Comics describes the first volume, "Yasuhiro's Nightow's Trigun is an international hit, and Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Volume 1 collects the first three Trigun Maximum volumes in a deluxe hardcover featuring nearly 600 pages of Nightow's signature creation in the original oversized format!"

The description continues, "Vash the Stampede, the galaxy's deadliest gunslinger, emerges from two years in hiding to help his beleaguered desert homeworld, Gunsmoke. But the Stampede's many enemies have kept their motors running, and they're back on his trail and determined to bring Vash to ground—hard! And a new crowd of bounty hunters, badasses, and braincases are also looking to cash in the sixty-billion double-dollar price tag on his head!"

Via Dark Horse Comics