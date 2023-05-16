Trigun, Trigun Maximum Announce Dark Horse Deluxe Hardcover Editions

Oh, it's happening! Trigun fans, your time has come. Not long ago, the team at Dark Horse Comics dropped the announcement we have all been waiting for. The publisher is releasing deluxe editions of Trigun and Trigun Maximum that any and all collectors will want to nab ASAP.

According to Dark Horse Comics, Yasuhiro Nightow's manga is getting a hardcover deluxe edition in early December. It will be followed by a hardcover deluxe edition of Trigun Maximum, and the sequel will drop in April 2024. At this time, no price point has dropped for the editions, but Dark Horse Comics has released these deluxe manga editions in the past. Most notably, Berserk has been gifted its own collection, and each volume costs between $40-50 USD.

Of course, these collector editions are going life shortly after Trigun's big comeback. Nightow and the team at Studio Orange brought Vash the Stampede back to life last year. The anime Trigun Stampede was released several months ago and has quickly become a contender for Anime of the Year. Its gorgeous CG animation and prequel secrets left fans around the world enamored. So as you can see, Dark Horse Comics was quick to license the manga for a deluxe set.

If you want to know more about Trigun and Trigun Maximum, Dark Horse Comics has already released official blurbs for the series. You can read them both below:

Trigun – "On the forbidding desert planet of Gunsmoke, a sixty billion double-dollar bounty hangs over the head of Vash the Stampede, a pistol-packing pacifist with a weapon capable of punching holes in a planet. Every trigger-happy psycho in creation is aiming to claim Vash dead or alive-preferably dead!-and although Vash believes in nonviolence, he won't go down without a fight. And when Vash fights, destruction is sure to follow!"

Trigun Maximum – "Vash the Stampede, the galaxy's deadliest gunslinger, emerges from two years in hiding to help his beleaguered desert homeworld, Gunsmoke. But the Stampede's many enemies have kept their motors running, and they're back on his trail and determined to bring Vash to ground-hard! And a new crowd of bounty hunters, badasses, and braincases are also looking to cash in the sixty-billion double-dollar price tag on his head!"

Will you be picking up a copy of this long-awaited manga drop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN