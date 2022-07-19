Trigun Stampede Staff Reveals Why the Anime Was Done in CG

Trigun is getting ready for a huge anime comeback with a fully CG animated take on the classic anime and manga franchise, and the staff behind Trigun Stampede have revealed why they chose to work with the new anime in CG in the first place. Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga series wrapped up its run a few decades ago, and with it also enjoyed a very successful TV series anime adaptation and feature film. But soon the Western will be living once more with a new reboot bringing the franchise to new audiences in this completely new CG animated style no one expected to see.

Produced by Studio Orange, the studio behind Beastars, Land of the Lustrous, and more, Trigun Stampede surprised fans earlier this Summer when it revealed a fully CG animated take on the classic series. When speaking about their new approach to the franchise during a special panel at Anime Expo this Summer (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), producer behind the series Katsuhiro Takei revealed that they chose CG out of the further desire to do something new with the animation following the original anime series outing.

As Takei had explained, Nightow's original manga and anime series from the late 1990s are seen as "masterpiece" level experiences, and thus they wanted to essentially try something else. As the producer revealed, he came up with the idea of using 3D CG animation as a way to differentiate this new project from the original adaptation and thus approached Studio Orange with the idea because he knew they would succeed in bringing it to life. Much like fans had already seen from the announcement trailer footage, it's an anime being approached with telling a whole new take on the story fans are already in love with.

Director Kenji Muto added to this in a special statement about the series as well noting their initial approach to Trigun Stampede is to do something other that "tracing" the original manga or anime series, "Rather than simply tracing the original manga that started 27 years ago, we wanted to define the meaning of creating this work as an entertainment piece in this day and age." Scheduled for a release next year, it won't be too much longer until we see how Trigun Stampede's anime works out.

But how are you feeling about Trigun Stampede's CG animated look so far? Will you be tuning into the new anime when it premieres next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!