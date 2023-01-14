Trigun Stampede Debuts Ending: Watch

Trigun Stampede has returned for a new episode, and following the premiere ending with the opening theme sequence, the newest episode of the series has officially debuting the ending theme sequence for the anime's big reboot! Kicking off the wave of new anime releasing this month as part of the very packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series has gotten a full reboot with new takes on the series' world and characters. It's a completely different vibe that fans might remember from the first anime adaptation from decades ago, and that includes its opening and ending theme sequences.

With the first episode instead choosing to highlight the anime's opening, the second episode of Trigun Stampede officially debuted its ending theme titled, "Hoshi no Kuzu α" as performed by Salyu x haruka nakamura. Much like the opening, it's a very chill affair far from the intensity that fans saw during the shootouts over the course of the anime's second episode. You can check out the creditless version of Trigun Stampede's ending theme below:

How to Catch Up With Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is now making its way through its run this Winter with new episodes, and you can catch up with the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. It has yet to be revealed how many episodes this big reboot will be sticking around for, the English dub release of the series is finally in the works. Johnny Yong Bosch, who voiced Vash the Stampede in the English dub release of the first anime series, will actually be coming back to voice the hero for the reboot too! As for what to expect from the anime, Trigun Stampede is teased as such:

READ MORE: Trigun Stampede Reveals New Clip for Episode 2 (Exclusive) | Trigun Stampede: Johnny Yong Bosch to Return as Vash | Trigun Stampede's Johnny Yong Bosch Comments on Comeback: Watch

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

How do you like Trigun Stampede's ending theme sequence? How does it compare to the anime's opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!