Trigun Stampede's Johnny Yong Bosch Comments on Comeback: Watch

Trigun Stampede made waves earlier when the highly anticipated anime revealed that the original English voice of Vash The Stampede, Johnny Yong Bosch, would be returning to the role. When he first dove into the life of the Humanoid Typhoon, he was a part of the original anime adaptation that arrived in 1998, meaning that it's been over twenty years since last he was a part of the desert planet. Following his big return to the world of the Soul Society last year, Bosch has shared a new video expressing his excitement in returning to the role.

Vash The Stampede was one of Johnny Yong Bosch's biggest anime roles, with the actor making waves when he was chosen to be the Black Ranger in the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers franchise. Hanging up his Sentai tights, Bosch has had some major roles in some big anime franchises with roles including Broly in Dragon Ball Super, Ichigo in Bleach, Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer, Sabo in One Piece, and Jonathan Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to name a few. With Trigun Stampede's English Dub set to release its first episode on January 21st, anime fans won't be waiting too much longer to see Bosch returning to the role of the Humanoid Typhoon.

Johnny The Stampede

Crunchyroll dropped a new video that has Bosch himself commenting on his return to the Trigun franchise, with this Vash looking a little different from the original version of the gunslinger but retaining the overall lovable character that isn't afraid to get serious when the occasion demands it:

We're excited to welcome @johnnyyongbosch back as the English voice of Vash. Get ready for the dub premiere of TRIGUN STAMPEDE on January 21.



✨ MORE: https://t.co/9rsGcc59DT pic.twitter.com/rDEdVRJXex — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 12, 2023

If you haven't had the chance to check out the new iteration of Vash The Stampede, or are completely new to the Trigun franchise, Crunchyroll released an official description that might get you up to speed when it comes to the new series:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

