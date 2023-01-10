Trigun Stampede Is Winning Over Haters With Its Impressive Animation: Watch

Computer Generated Animation in the world of anime can be quite controversial as 2-D animation has become such a big part of the medium in its history. When Trigun Stampede was announced to bring back Vash The Stampede, many fans were wondering if Studio ORANGE would be able to capture the spirit of the first season from Madhouse using CG, and luckily, many fans have found themselves placated by the initial episode of the new series. Introducing a new design for Vash and other supporting characters, Stampede has some serious energy surrounding it.

A major part of Vash's character isn't just his lovable attitude that would routinely see him attempting to save the lives of those around him, but his ability to crank up his speed and dodge bullets as though he were swimming past them. There are many anime fans that feel that computer-generated animation might not be able to hit the same standards as two-dimensional art, though Studio ORANGE has shown what it can do with Vash's latest episode. If Stampede follows the original road map of the first series, then things will continue to heat up for the Humanoid Typhoon and it will be interesting to see how ORANGE handles the coming conflict between Vash and his brother, Knives.

CG The Stampede

Social Media is taking the opportunity to see how Trigun Stampede's latest episode was able to show Vash in action, dodging between bullets, taking down a mercenary, and attempting to stop a deluge of explosives from raining down on an unsuspecting town below:

This was the part of Trigun Stampede that got me thinking "alright, this may be worth the watch."



This was the part of Trigun Stampede that got me thinking "alright, this may be worth the watch."

The original show is my all time top anime, but the 3D animation is executed well here. I'm just curious how this remake will surprise longtime fans.

The major question surrounding this new take on Vash The Stampede and his desert planet has been whether the new series is a complete reboot or if it will be a prequel to the original events of the first anime adaptation and the manga. There have been plenty of clues pointing at either option, though this might be a question that is never answered as it might be up to viewers' interpretations at the end of the day. Regardless, Vash's return is one of the biggest anime events of 2023 and his adventure will turn plenty of heads.

