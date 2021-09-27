Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Announced

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- has announced that it will be coming back for a second season! The Summer 2021 anime scheduled was admittedly light on the same kind of heavy hitters that fans had been graced with during the Winter and Spring slates in the months prior, but that doesn’t mean that the Summer schedule was devoid of entertaining series either. Like many seasons before it, there were a number of new Isekai anime that dropped during the Summer but one of the most intriguing right off the bat was the debut of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-.

Adapting Kei Azumi’s original light novel series, this anime flipped the traditional Isekai concept in a new way by offering a much harder edge initially before revealing a set of fun and interesting characters. It seems that the anime’s debut season was enough of a hit with fans as well that it has announced that a second season is now in the works. Following the release of the debut season’s final episode, the official Twitter account for the series debut a special announcement video and key visual to celebrate the Season 2 news. You can check out the video above and the key visual below:

The first season of the series runs for 12 episodes in total, and fans of the original Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- work might have noticed how the anime skipped over a huge amount of subplot and additional characters before it reached its end point. These additional characters were teased in the final moments of the finale, and will likely be fully introduced in the second season before the series kicks off the next major arc for Mikoto Misumi as he tries to learn more about magic.

Release date, production staff, or cast details have yet to be revealed for the second season just yet, but if you wanted to check out the first season you can now find Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- now streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is described as such, “Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a ‘hero.’ The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his “hero” title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world.

As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.”

