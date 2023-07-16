Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Sets 2024 Release With First Trailer, Poster

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- was one of the few anime standouts that managed to make their way to screens through the tumultuous 2021 release schedule overall, and now Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is gearing up for a major return for Season 2 next year with the first trailer and poster showing off the first look at the new season! The anime adaptation taking on Kei Azumi’s original Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- light novel series managed to make waves as one of the new anime that actually released amidst all of the production troubles during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was so successful that a second season was announced.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 was officially announced to be in the works shortly after the first season came to an end, but there were few details about what or when to expect the new episodes. Now there’s been a significant update for the new season with the debut of the first trailer for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (which you can check out in the video above) and poster for series that schedule it for a release in 2024. Check them out to see what’s next:

https://twitter.com/tsukimichi_PR/status/1679324781911629824?s=20

What to Know for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is scheduled to premiere next January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and will be running for two consecutive cours with a likely 24-25 episode run planned for the new season. Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 will feature returning director Shinji Ishihira for new production studio J.C. Staff with Kenta Ihara returning for series composition, Yukie Suzuki providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returning to compose the music. The core voice cast returns as well with Natsuki Hanae as Makoto Misumi, Ayane Sakura as Tomoe, Akari Kito as Mio, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Shiki.

You can catch up with the first season of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, “Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a ‘hero.’ But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn’t have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!”

Are you excited to see Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- return for Season 2 in 2024? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!