Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Release Date Announced

Tuca & Bertie was one of the best shows to go live in 2019, so fans were very relieved when they learned the show would survive for a second season. Netflix might have backed away from the adult sitcom, but Adult Swim felt it checked all the right boxes. And now, fans have learned when Tuca & Bertie will return to TV for its next round of episodes.

The update came from Adult Swim itself as the late-night block confirmed the release date for season two. Tuca & Bertie will make its comeback this summer, so fans better get their calendars all set.

There’s some new birds on the block. Tuca & Bertie premieres on Sunday, June 13 only on Adult Swim. pic.twitter.com/zBpoj38D3u — adultswim (@adultswim) May 3, 2021

"There’s some new birds on the block. Tuca & Bertie premieres on Sunday, June 13 only on Adult Swim," the post reads.

If you did not know, Tuca & Bertie made its big debut in May 2019 under the helm of Netflix. The series, which was made by Lisa Hanawalt, was a quick hit with critics and fans. The animated series starred talents like Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong who brought the show's leads to life. But when it came to getting a second season, Tuca & Bertie was shut down by Netflix. It didn't take long for Adult Swim to option the show for a new season, and fans are very excited to see the series make a comeback.

For anyone needing to catch up on Tuca & Bertie, the series is still streaming season one on Netflix. You can find the show's official synopsis here: "Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting. Song thrust Bertie are best friends - and birds - who guide each other through life's ups and downs."

How excited are you for Tuca & Bertie to make its comeback with season two? Have you checked out the series yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.