Twice Star Tzuyu Covers Viral Inuyasha OST: Watch

When it comes to anime, there are few series more iconic than Inuyasha. Over the years, the historical romance has become a classic. Creator Rumihiko Takahashi turned Kagome's tale into a global phenomenon following its debut decades ago. Now, Inuyasha is in the headlines thanks to Twice as a member of the K-pop group just covered an OST from the anime.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of Tzuyu. The singer, who is the youngest member of Twice, took to social media this week to welcome the new year. It was there Tzuyu highlighted her heritage by performing a cover of "The Love That Transcends Time" using a guzheng. The classic Chinese string instrument sounds gorgeous in this cover, and fans of Inuyasha will be able to recognize this track easily.

Obviously, Tzuyu is very talented, and their skills go far beyond what Twice brings to the table. That alone is impressive given the range of what the K-pop girl group has done. Created in 2015, Twice features nine members who found immediate success with the single "Cheer Up". Over the years, Twice has experimented with its pop sound to create hit singles like "The Feels" and "TT". Considered one of the biggest girl groups in South Korea, Twice has become a global force in K-pop, so Inuyasha fans are loving the gift Tzuyu just dropped off.

If you are not familiar with Inuyasha, you have little excuse in not checking it out. Takahashi's historical romance finished years ago, and it recently kickstarted a sequel with Yashahime. For those wanting to watch the original series, Inuyasha can be streamed on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kagome is an ordinary modern schoolgirl living an ordinary life. Who would have thought the dried-up old well on the site of her family's shrine would be a gateway to Japan's ancient past? Drawn through the gate against her will, Kagome finds herself battling demons for control of what she thought was a worthless trinket but is actually a powerful magical gem, the Shikon Jewel! Together with an unlikely ally, the half demon Inuyasha, Kagome begins a quest to recover the shards of the Shikon Jewel and learn more about her link to the past."

