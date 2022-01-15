Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Releases Hype New Trailer for Season 2

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is sharing some major hype for the rest of the second season with a new trailer showing how far the series has come! As many classic anime and manga franchises have made their way back to screens in the last couple of years, Rumiko Takahashi’s various projects have standing on the top of the mountain as many of them return for new revivals such as the new Urusei Yatsura anime now in the works. This all kicked off with the return of Takahashi’s Inuyasha series in a new sequel/spin-off anime picking up where the original manga and anime left off.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is now making its way through the second season, and is getting ready to kick off its second cour of episodes as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. To hype what has come before and tease a little of what is coming next for Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, Viz Media has released a new trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act! You can check it out below and get ready for what’s coming:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to check out the Inuyasha sequel/spin-off for yourself, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Viz Media officially describes the series as such, “The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

What do you think? How are you liking Yashahime’s second season so far? How do you like it compared to the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!