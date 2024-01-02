Monsters Director Teases the Anime's 2024 Launch

Eiichiro Oda's original Monsters one-shot is getting its own anime adaptation in 2024, and the director behind the new anime has shared a new tease for the project's premiere this month! Eiichiro Oda is now one of the most well known manga creators in the world thanks to the massive success of One Piece over the last two decades, but the creator shared a few cool one-shot manga releases before One Piece became a reality. One of these one-shots, Monsters, ended up becoming a part of the official One Piece canon much later and even had ties to Roronoa Zoro and the Wano Country arc years later.

Along with many of the new One Piece projects coming down the pipeline this year, Eiichiro Oda's Monsters is getting its own anime special releasing later this month with Netflix. Director Sunghoo Park (The God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1) hypes his work with the new anime as part of a special message to kick off the new year. Celebrating the Year of the Dragon in 2024, you can check out some special new visuals for Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation below along with Park's message.

What Is Monsters?

"Thanks to many connections, I was able to work on Mr. Oda's work as a director," Park's message to fans begins. "Now that I think about it, it's been more than 10 years since the day I participated in ONE PIECE FILM Z. I have gained a lot of experience and am here today. I feel deeply moved and humbled. I put my love and appreciation for the work into this film, so I hope that many people can enjoy it." First written by One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda back in 1994 before One Piece was ever conceived, Monsters features a swordsman named Ryuma who ends up defending a town by taking down a massive dragon.

Sunghoo Park will be directing Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation for E&H production. The new anime special will be releasing around the world exclusively with Netflix some time later this month, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. So it won't be too long before we get to see how this classic one-shot story comes to life!

Are you excited to see Eiichiro Oda's Monsters come to life through anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!