Japanese Fans Just Made The Ultimate Goku Snowman

Dragon Ball returned to TV screens in 2016, with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super, and fans in Japan wanted to celebrate the series’ big return to anime with the ultimate tribute.

At the 2016 Sapporo Snow Festival, a festival known for its lavish snow sculptures, the star of the festival was an intricately detailed and huge snow sculpture of Goku, Vegeta, and new Super characters Beerus and Champa.

The festival often features notable pop culture tributes like Star Wars‘ Darth Vader and fellow anime series Attack on Titan, but 2016 was all for Dragon Ball Super. The sculpture celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the series and towered for meters over attendees of the festival.

The Sapporo Snow Festival began in 1950 and averages about two million visitors each year, and the next event will take place from February 1-12 this year. There are over 400 sculptures available to see each year that takes place over 12 blocks of Odori Park in Japan.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.