Netflix's Ultraman Releases Final Season Poster

Ultraman's big anime debut is returning to Netflix next year with its third and final season, and the series has released an intense new poster to help celebrate! When the second season of the anime taking on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series (which was already a sequel to Tsuburaya Productions' original Ultraman Tokusatsu franchise) premiere earlier this year, it was quickly confirmed that a third season of the anime was in the works. Unlike the announcement for the second season, however, there was a big bummer attached as it was also confirmed to be the final season of the anime overall.

Dubbed Ultraman: Final, the third and final season of the series was previously scheduled for a release some time next year. The newest update with this new poster reveals that the new season will be hitting Netflix in the Spring 2023 season, but unfortunately has yet to reveal a more concrete date. Like the initial announcement teaser trailer and poster for the new season, this poster is just as intense as the others and you can get a look at it for yourself below as released by Netflix:

ULTRAMAN season 3 is headed your way! pic.twitter.com/FzTDTV4a3o — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 6, 2022

While potential returning cast or new additions have yet to be revealed, the staff from the first two seasons are confirmed to return. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are returning to direct the third and final season for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts while Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning to compose the music. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits next year, you can find Ultraman's first two seasons streaming with Netflix.

Netflix teases Ultraman as such, "Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary 'Giant of Light' now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

Netflix also has a new animated Ultraman movie project in the works too, so what are you excited to see from Ultraman's anime future in this final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!