Netflix's Ultraman Releases New Trailer for Final Season

Ultraman has been steadily getting ready to return to Netflix for its third and final season, and has released a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect from the final slate of episodes! When the second season of the series taking on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series hit Netflix around the world next Spring, it was soon confirmed that the anime would be returning for a third and final season. But it seemed pretty ominous given that the teases for the new episodes have been pretty intense with how they have looked so far.

While the new season has yet to reveal a potential release date or window for its new episodes thus far, Ultraman Final will be coming to Netflix some time this year. To celebrate, Netflix has released a new look at Ultraman's final season with a new trailer showing off more of the in fighting we can expect to see. This also includes some new additions to the cast with M.A.O. (as Balkyua) and Koji Ishii (as Mephisto) joining for the new season of the series. You can check out the trailer below:

How to Watch Ultraman's Final Season

Netflix has yet to confirm a concrete release window or date for Ultraman as of this writing, the staff and cast from the first two seasons are returning for the new episodes. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are returning to direct the third and final season for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts while Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning to compose the music. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits next year, you can find Ultraman's first two seasons streaming with Netflix now.

As for what to expect from the series, Netflix teases Ultraman as such, "Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary 'Giant of Light' now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

What are you hoping to see from Ultraman's final season when it hits Netflix this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!