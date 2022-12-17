Undead Unluck Anime Shares First Trailer

This year's Jump Festa has focused on big news from some note-worthy names in the Shonen Jump universe, including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and more. On top of old favorites releasing new reveals, new anime adaptations are being confirmed as well to help fill in the Shonen genre. One major addition is Undead Unlock, a new heavy hitter that arrived on the Shonen scene in 2020 and has now given fans a first look at this franchise that is unlike anything else.

Undead Unlock was confirmed to be getting an anime earlier this year, with Fuuko Izumo and the undead brawler known as Andy set to be played by voice actors Moeka Kishimoto and Yuichi Nakamura. The series itself will be brought to life by David Production, with the studio perhaps being best known for its work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force to name a few. The series first hit the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump thanks to creator Yoshifumi Tozuka, introducing a story with a zombie finding the perfect partner to bring his existence to an end thanks in part to a young girl's unlucky powers that plague her life.

Undead UnAnime

Jump Festa gave fans a first look at Undead Unlock via new footage that can be seen below, showing how Andy and Izumo look in motion thanks to David Production:

【Official Teaser】

Undead Unluck Anime

Scheduled for 2023!



(Animation Production: David Production)



✨More: https://t.co/jfrJfEy6I7 pic.twitter.com/L4tGHuUwTd — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 17, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Undead Unlock, the official description from Viz Media read as such:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

Currently, Undead Unlock's manga continues in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so there is plenty of material for the anime to translate in the future.

Which new anime are you most looking forward to next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the anime undead.