Undead Unluck Sets Release Date for Anime's First Teaser

2023 is setting itself up to be a big year for anime, with series such as Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dr. Stone all set to return. On top of familiar favorites, there are some new anime contenders that are looking to step into the ring, with a major series, Undead Unluck, looking to hit the ground floor running. Set to be adapted by David Production, the animation house responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force, the first teaser for the undead brawler is right around the corner.

The upcoming anime adaptation has yet to reveal when fans can expect the first episode to arrive, though recently, the series did confirm who will be voicing the series' two protagonists in Fuuko Izumo and Andy. Actors Moeka Kishimoto and Yuichi Nakamura will be taking on the lead roles, helping to forge the anime world that explores a young girl with a terrifying superpower being linked to an undead warrior that is searching for a "perfect death".

Undead Festa

Undead Unluck will unveil its first teaser trailer at this year's Jump Festa, specifically on December 17th during its panel, which will also see the stars of the series in attendance to help boost the upcoming adaptation from David Production:

Undead Unluck first hit the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020 from creator Yoshifumi Tozuka, and with thirteen manga volumes in circulation, there is plenty of material for the upcoming anime adaptation to tackle. If you're unfamiliar with this undead tale, Viz Media released the following official description of the series:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

