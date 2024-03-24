Undead Unluck Teases Big Anime Announcement

Undead Unluck has officially brought the anime's debut season to an end, but it's teasing that there will be a major announcement coming later this year! Undead Unluck made its debut last Fall as one of the newest wave of adaptations coming from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Yoshifumi Tozuku's original manga series found a whole new audience thanks to the success of the anime's first season, and its two consecutive cour run was brought to an end this week together with the rest of the also ending Winter 2024 anime schedule ahead of April.

Undead Unluck's first season came to an end, and it's leaving Andy and Fuuko on a dangerous new path for the future. But as for that future, it's looking a little less certain as a second season has yet to be announced. That could change later this Summer, however, as Undead Unluck's anime is teasing that there will be a major announcement for the franchise on August 1st in Japan. The nature of this announcement has not been revealed, but you can check out the teaser for Undead Unluck's new announcement below:

Will Undead Unluck Get a Season 2?

Undead Unluck has plenty of material to adapt should a Season 2 be announced later this Summer, but hopefully it will also bring with it the talented staff and studio behind the first season. Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, Undead Unluck's first season is now available to watch in its entirety. You can check out all 24 episodes of Undead Unluck now streaming with Hulu, and they tease what to expect from the anime as a whole as such:

"What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

Do you want to see Undead Unluck returning for a new season? What do you hope to see announced?