Undead Unluck Previews 2024 Episodes in New Trailer

Undead Unluck has been one of the dark horses of the anime landscape in 2023. Following the bloody tale of Andy and Fuuko as they try to survive a villainous onslaught by joining the very people hunting them, things have changed in a relatively short amount of time. While this year's Jump Festa had more than its fair share of major announcements when it comes to any and all things anime in the shonen realm, it also has given fans a new look at what's to come in the first season of Undead Unluck.

Undead Unluck is set to have twenty-four episodes as a part of its first season, meaning we are around the halfway mark when it comes to Andy and Fuuko's partnership. First arriving in 2020 as a manga in Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime adaptation has been brought to life by David Production, a studio that has become a well-known figure in the anime world. In the past, David has helped bring to life JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, and Cells At Work, once again showing that its animation skills are quite proficient in Undead Unluck.

Undead Unluck's Second Cours Trailer

Andy has stuck by Fuuko as the undead warrior believes that Fuuko's "unluck" abilities might be the only thing that can take his life. Sporting a healing factor that can regenerate almost any wound, the undead protagonist has been on the run with Fuuko from "The Union", a mysterious organization run by people with their own unique abilities. While the pair of protagonists might now be a part of the Union's high table, their problems are far from over.

If you want to check out this violently surreal series, the first season is currently available to stream on Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the adventures of Undead Unluck, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

Where do you think Undead Unluck ranks when it comes to the biggest anime arrivals of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Andy and Fuuko.