Undead Unluck Is Hoarding Some of This Year's Best Animation

2023 has given us some major new entries in the anime world, but one of the strangest might just be Undead Unluck. The popular shonen series finally has made its way to the small screen, focusing on the story of Andy and Izumo as they attempt to dodge a nefarious organization aiming to take them off the map. With David Production at the helm, anime fans are starting to take notice of the wild animation style that is being used in bringing this story to life.

David Production made quite the name for itself long before the story of Andy and Izumo hit the small screen. The production house has been known for bringing the story of the Joestars to life in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for over a decade, but it has also created some fan favorites with recent entries such as Fire Force, Cells At Work, and Urusei Yatsura. Thanks to Andy's strange powers as the protagonist of Undead Unluck, David has managed to create some fast-paced battles that see the sword-wielding zombie blast off through the sky to fight villains with Izumo in tow.

Undead Unluck's Animation is Not Dead

In the fourth episode of Undead Unluck's anime, we witness Andy and his partner fighting against a villain that can harness the power of invisibility to create some terrifying projectiles and creations. Clearly, David Production is able to really stretch its legs with this project and helps to make the undead anime one of the best-animated series of 2023 as a result.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Undead Unluck, you can catch the first episodes streaming on Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of the undead Andy and the unluck Izumo, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

