Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art by Undead Unluck Creator

The creator of Andy and Fuuko has taken a chance to test their skills on Gohan and Krillin in new Dragon Ball art.

The "Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project" has gathered some of the best and brightest in the manga world to lend their talents on the shonen universe that spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama. In the past, anime fans have seen the creators of Naruto, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, to name a few, take a crack at Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters. Now, the manga artist responsible for Undead Unluck is taking the opportunity to take part in this anime collaboration.

In 2024, Dragon Ball might not be bringing Dragon Ball Super back to the small or silver screens, but the shonen franchise does have a new anime project in the works. Dragon Ball Daima is set to arrive this fall, seeing Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters transformed into children thanks to a terrifying conspiracy. While the premise has many anime fans thinking of Dragon Ball GT, this new series will be a part of the official canon, taking place after the death of Kid Buu but before Beerus and Whis made landfall on the Planet Earth.

Dragon Ball x Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck creator Yoshifumi Tozuka shared a new take on Gohan, Krillin, and Bulma, taking shonen fans back to the days when the trio had landed on the Planet Namek during the Frieza Arc. The three were scrambling to find the Dragon Balls to resurrect their friends lost in the fight against Vegeta and Nappa, encountering more than they had bargained for when they landed on the alien world.

DRAGON BALL Volume 21 by Yoshifumi Tozuka (Undead Unluck).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/mCKo9fqd0V — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 30, 2024

If you have yet to check out the first season of Undead Unluck, it can currently be streamed exclusively on Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the bloody shonen series, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

