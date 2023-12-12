Undead Unluck English Dub Cast Revealed

Undead Unluck has been airing its anime as part of the ongoing Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the series has finally revealed the voice cast and release date for its upcoming English dubbed release! The anime taking on Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga series has been one of the quieter hits of the Fall so far as more fans are drawn to the series with each new episode, but it's likely going to reach a whole new audience once its English dub kicks off in full. Thankfully ahead of its release with Hulu this week, Undead Unluck has shared some more details about this launch.

Undead Unluck's anime will be debuting its English dub release on Wednesday, December 13th with Hulu in the United States, and will be kicking off its worldwide launch in international territories with Disney+ on the same day as well. To help celebrate the fact that the new dub is finally starting, TMS Entertainment confirmed that the first additions to the English dub voice cast includes the likes of Ben Balmaceda as Andy, Jackie Lastra as Fuko, Aleks Le as Shen, Daniel Walton as Void, and Amber Lee Connors as Gena.

🚨The dub cast for Undead Unluck has been revealed!

Hear them in action tomorrow, December 13th!

🌎And for our international fans, the wait is finally over! Follow the link to find out where you can watch Undead Unluck↓https://t.co/zdMihADztU#UndeadUnluck pic.twitter.com/eacSMfbF6G — TMS Entertainment USA Inc. (@tmsanime) December 12, 2023

How to Watch Undead Unluck

Bang Zoom! Studios will be overseeing the production of Undead Unluck's English dub release with Tony Oliver directing the English dub. It was also announced that the winner of the open auditions at Anime Expo 2023, Eurie Nam, will also appear in the dub in various guest roles. Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, Undead Unluck is exclusively streaming its new episodes with Hulu. It's currently scheduled to run for two full cours of episodes, so it's the right time to catch up.

As for what to expect from one of the wildest new anime of Fall, Hulu teases Undead Unluck as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

