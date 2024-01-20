Undead Unluck Shares New Opening Theme

There's no anime on the market today that is quite like Undead Unluck. Focusing on an undead brawler named Andy seeking to finally rest in peace, the regenerating protagonist thinks he might have finally met a person who can put him in the ground in Fuuko. As the first season continues and the dynamic duo's strange story continues, Undead Unluck has a new opening theme which it has released online.

Undead Unluck has been brought to the small screen by David Production, with the production house giving the anime adaptation some eye-popping animation worthy of Fuuko and Andy. If you need a refresher on the anime studio, David Production is known for the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, Cells At Work, and Urusei Yatsura. At present, the hard-hitting anime has yet to announce whether it will return for a second season, though if it does, it would remain in good hands should David make a comeback.

Undead Unluck's New Opening

The second half of Undead Unluck's first season has released it's new opening on YouTube. Performed by musical act, Shui, the theme is titled "Love Call" and has some stellar animation along with the tune. As Andy and Fuuko continue working for the organization that once hunted them, there are sure to be more brutal battles before the latest season comes to a close.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the wild adventures of Fuuko and Andy, Undead Unluck is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu. Here's how the streaming services describes the bloody anime, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

How have you felt about Fuuko and Andy's anime arrival so far? Do you think Undead Unluck will score a second season?