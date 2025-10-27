Undead Unluck Shares New Look at the Anime’s Comeback Ahead of Christmas Premiere

Undead Unluck is coming back for a brand new anime special, and it has finally set a surprise release date with a new look at what’s coming next. Yoshifumi Tozuka’s Undead Unluck wrapped up its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, but the franchise is still being kept alive thanks to its new anime adaptation. The first season of the TV series wrapped up its run last year, and fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what comes next. As it turns out, it’s not a full second season but instead new special coming to Japan this year.

Undead Unluck fans are still waiting to see if the anime will continue with a full second season in the future, but thankfully there won’t be too tough of a wait as there is a new one-hour long special now in the works. With the newest update for the project revealing a new key visual, Undead Unluck has also announced that this new special will be making its premiere on December 25th in Japan. So it’s going to be a rather wild way to celebrate the holiday. Check it out below.

Courtesy of E&H Production

Undead Unluck’s new anime special will be airing on December 25th in Japan, but its international release plans have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. There’s a hope that it will be available to stream with Hulu in the United States as that’s where the first season is currently available, but that also could change given the licensing rights. There are some other changes behind the scenes for this new special as well as it’s going to also be handled by a much different studio than the first season, with a familiar director behind it all.

The new special will be directed by Sunghoo Park (Ninja Kamui, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first season) for Park’s E&H Production (which has previously released specials like Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation). Though it will feature staff from Undead Unluck’s first season like Yamato Haishima returning to pen the screenplay, Hideyuki Morioka and Shun’ichi Ishimoto designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. David Production, the studio behind the TV anime’s debut season, is helping to consult on the new special however.

What’s New for Undead Unluck?

David Production

As for what to expect from Undead Unluck Winter Arc, unfortunately very little has been revealed about the story for the new special. This new update also confirms some new additions to the voice cast for the special too with Kensho Ono as Tella, who works under Billy, and Takehito Koyasu as Balance, the new UMA who manages the world’s balance crafted specifically for the special by series creator Yoshifumi Tozuka themself. Also making matters even more intriguing is the fact that the creator is behind the brand new story seen in the special too.

This might not be the kind of continuation for the Undead Unluck anime that fans might have wanted to see, but it also might be a while before a full second season happens as David Production currently has a lot on their plate with the likes of Fire Force Season 3 and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run to name a few. So it’s best to show your support if the special releases outside of Japan.

