Shonen Jump Cancels Yet Another Series in 2025, Nearing Double Digits This Year

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has cancelled yet another series this year, and is quickly nearing the double digits in terms of how many projects have been given the axe in 2025 alone. Shueisha has been going through a huge period of transition this year as following the quick losses of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen last year, followed by Undead Unluck and Mission: Yozakura Family at the start of this year, Shonen Jump has been in the works on trying to find new projects that could potentially have as long of runs as those major franchises that came to an end.

It’s meant that with the latest cancellation of Daiki Nono’s Ekiden Bros with the newest issue of Shonen Jump magazine, there have now been nine series cancelled within the magazine in 2025 alone. Couple that with the three other series that have come to their natural end, there have now been 12 series ended in the magazine this year with likely more coming on the way before the year comes to an end. So the period of change is far from over for the magazine.

Shonen Jump Has Now Ended 12 Series This Year With New Cancellations

Following reports from earlier in the week, Daiki Nono’s Ekiden Bros has officially confirmed that it has come to an end with only 17 chapters. It’s a tragic cancellation as it was cut before it even reached the 20 chapter mark (which used to be much more rare before increasingly becoming the norm), but it was a sports series that didn’t quite get off the ground running with fans in the way it was hoping to. But when coupled with the other ended series in 2025, it makes for a rather wild year of Shonen Jump magazine considering how many of these have been cancellations.

The list of series that have ended with Shonen Jump in 2025 (cancelled or otherwise) breaks down as such:

Undead Unluck

Mission: Yozakura Family

Hakutaku (Cancelled)

Astro Royale (Cancelled)

Syd Craft: Love Is a Mystery ( Cancelled)

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo (Cancelled)

Star of Beethoven (Cancelled)

Embers (Cancelled)

Kill Blue

Nice Prison (Cancelled)

Kaedegami (Cancelled)

Ekiden Bros (Cancelled)

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump?

But there are more series reaching their end very soon with other long running hits like Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai teasing their upcoming conclusion, the changes in the magazine are bound to continue. Shueisha previously announced that they would be introducing two more series through the rest of the Fall, and that means there are two more series that are about to reach their end in the next couple of weeks. But it’s more likely to be another cancellation instead of a series reaching its natural end.

Sometimes these cancellations come a bit too soon as series like Super Psychic Policeman Chojo have announced that it’s getting its own anime adaptation next year even if the source material had been cut short. It goes to show that sometimes Shueisha’s editorial department makes the choice to end a series before it gets the chance to be a hit with fans, but only a few franchises are lucky enough to get a long enough run to even try. It’s really a give or take, but it’s a highly competitive environment.

