Undead Unluck to Return With Brand-New Original Anime

Like the main protagonist, Undead Unluck anime can’t stay dead for long with a new one-hour special released in 2025. The previously announced special will have an original storyline that is not based on anything from the manga or spin-off novels. The special was first announced with an ominous teaser, giving viewers hints about what the animation could focus on. The Undead Unluck anime lasted for 24 episodes, covering the misadventures of a man who can’t die and a young woman with unprecedented bad luck. The anime adapts slightly past the first six volumes of the manga, ending at the Autumn Arc in the comics.

The teaser features a heavy snowstorm, hinting it will focus on the Winter arc from the manga. The Winter Arc only lasted for three chapters in the manga, making it possible for an hour-long special to cover the entirety of the arc. But apparently, that’s not the case, as the special will instead focus on an original story featuring a new UMA called Balance. UMAs are the dangerous creatures the lead characters hunt and fight against in the series. The special is based on an original idea from the manga’s author, Yoshifumi Tozuka, and will focus on Andy and Kazeko. The hour-long special is scheduled to be released in Winter 2025, with no exact release date announced.

The Future of Undead Unluck

The Undead Unluck anime aired its final episode on March 23rd, 2024. The hour-long special is the only confirmed follow-up to the animation, and there has been no confirmation of a season 2. There are still over 18 volumes worth of manga content for the anime to adapt, so fans are hopeful that the anime will continue so that they can witness fan-favorite arcs get animated. The 23rd volume of the series was recently released in Japan on October 4. The 24th and 25th volumes will be released within one month of each other, launching in January and February 2025, respectively. Despite cancelation rumors, the manga will continue running in 2025.

Shueisha and Jump Comics handle the Japanese publication and imprint, whereas Viz Media handles translation and distribution for the series in North America. The most recent volume released by Viz was volume 17, with the next volume scheduled for January. The Undead Unluck anime has been streaming exclusively on Hulu in the United States while streaming on Disney+ everywhere else. It’s unknown if Hulu will have exclusive streaming rights for the special.

H/T: Jump Festa 2025, Undead Unluck on X