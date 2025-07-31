Jujutsu Kaisen Director Shares New Look at Undead Unluck’s Anime Return

Shonen Jump’s Undead Unluck is finally returning after a long break from its anime, releasing a 1-hour special film that is completely new content from the original creator himself. While the series’ return does not continue adapting the content from the manga where it left off, this new special could be interesting, and what Tozuka comes up with might prove worth it, as well as the potential for a second season still being very much possible and alive.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Undead Unluck manga has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming special set to be released in winter 2025, as well as a key visual and very interesting news regarding the production of the anime. Sung-Hoo Park, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and Ninja Kamui, will be directing the special and handling the storyboards at his own anime studio, E&H Productions, where the special will be produced. David Productions, this time, will only be providing co-operation for the special, stepping down from the role of animation production in season 1. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS will be returning to produce and plan the special.

Undead Unluck‘s Special Reveals The Team

While fans might be worried about another studio handling the special, most of the key staff from season 1 will be returning to work on this project, and the fact that Sung-hoo Park is an excellent and distinguished animator speaks for itself. Yamato Haishima (Fire Force, Undead Unluck) will be returning to handle the script, with Hideyuki Morioka (Kizumonogatari trilogy) returning to design the characters alongside Shun’ichi Ishimoto (Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan). Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) will come back to compose the music, Yan Le Gall (Ninja Kamui) will be the art director and Jin Aketagawa (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will be the sound director.

No reason is known for David Production stepping down from the role of main animation studio, but given their schedule of Fire Force season 3 and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, it is not hard to deduce why. Nonetheless, E&H Production is more than capable of taking on the project, and for fans, it is a good way to find out what the future holds for the series. Season 1 was overall good but had issues regarding pacing and inconsistent animation quality, and although a special is very different from a full season, Undead Unluck, under the direction of a new studio, could provide a good alternative.