10 Best Ongoing Shonen Jump Manga in 2025

Countless anime series have gone viral in the past calendar year, with millions of viewers around the world. But before any of these anime could go viral, their manga sold thousands of copies year after year. Among the most adored genres of ongoing manga is shonen, among which Shonen Jump takes the cake. Shonen Jump has been a manga powerhouse since 1968, delivering stories that thrill, inspire, and captivate readers worldwide. In 2025, it continues to shine with a mix of legendary series and bold newcomers. These ongoing titles mix action, humor, heart, and unique storylines and plots, catering to fans of all tastes.

From pirate quests to supernatural battles and slice of life, each of these manga offers a distinct flavor, showcasing the diversity of modern shonen. Whether you’re chasing epic adventures that have been ongoing for decades or rooting for underdogs that just became a hit, this list of the 10 best ongoing Shonen Jump manga highlights the best of 2025. These series, available on platforms like VIZ Media or MANGA Plus, are perfect for diving into captivating stories that grab you by the throat and vibrant art that captures your soul.

1) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is a sprawling pirate saga following Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew o jeanr as they hunt for the fabled One Piece treasure to claim the title of Pirate King. In 2025, the series nears its climax in the Elbaph arc, delivering jaw-dropping twists and emotional depth. Luffy’s infectious optimism and the crew’s bonds make every chapter a joy.

Having sold 1.84 million copies so far in 2025 and 5.25 million copies sold in 2024, the numbers speak for themselves. The manga’s art and intricate world-building keep the readers engaged; from island-hopping adventures to clashes with global powers. With over 1070 chapters, the manga can certainly be daunting for newbies but make no mistake, once you start, it’s endlessly rewarding as each arc builds on the last. For its fans, One Piece is a nostalgic juggernaut that still feels fresh, cementing its place as Shonen Jump’s crown jewel.

2) Dandadan

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan is a wild ride among the sci-fi, horror, and romance genres in Shonen Jump. Momo and Okarun, two teens obsessed with ghosts and aliens, gain supernatural powers after a bet gone wrong. After this bizarre start, the duo’s chaotic adventures pit them against unique and sometimes gross creatures like Turbo Granny and the cosmic yokai.

The manga’s highly anticipated anime adaptation released in 2024 boosted its fame a lot, but the it’s the original manga’s sharp humor and dynamic art that truly steal the show. Momo’s fiery attitude and Okarun’s awkward charm create a fun dynamic, with hints of romance adding spice. Each chapter mixes laughs with intense battles, keeping readers second guessing what happens next. In 2025, Dandadan continues to push boundaries with its quirky storytelling and bold visuals, making it a must-read for fans craving something unpredictable and fresh.

3) Chainsaw Man

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is a gritty, chaotic masterpiece that’s completely unlike anything that’s ever run on Shonen Jump before. The story follows Denji, a broke teen who becomes a chainsaw-wielding devil hybrid after merging with his pet devil, Pochita. Working for a shady agency, he battles grotesque demons while chasing a simple dream: a normal life. But can he even have a normal life as an almost-immortal chainsaw man?

The manga’s raw art and dark humor amplify its brutal fights and emotional gut-punches. In 2025, the second part of he manga dives deeper into Denji’s struggles, blending horror with absurd comedy. Fujimoto’s knack for subverting shonen tropes keeps readers on edge, as no character feels safe. All in all, Chainsaw Man is perfect for those who love intense action and complex yet flawed heroes. Chainsaw Man’s unpredictable plot and bold style make it a standout in Shonen Jump’s lineup, before its transfer to the Shonen Jump+ library for its Part 2 return.

4) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio and CloverWorks

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family is a charming mix of espionage, comedy, and heart. Twilight, a master spy, forms a fake family with assassin Yor and telepathic Anya to complete a mission. But the twist is, none of them knows about each other’s secret identities. Except Anya, of course. Their secret lives create hilarious mishaps and tender moments as they navigate a Cold War-inspired world.

In 2025, the series remains a fan favorite headliner for Shonen Jump+, with Anya’s adorable antics stealing the spotlight. Its unique combination of spy thrills and wholesome bonds appeals to all ages. While the manga’s clean art and clever, humorous writing makes every chapter a delight, balancing action with family antics. For readers seeking lighthearted fun with a touch of danger, Spy x Family is a gem that keeps delivering joy.

5) Shinobi Undercover

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Japan’s most dangerous ninja had to survive high school, Shinobi Undercover has your answer. Created by Ippon Takegushi and Santa Mitarashi, the story revolves around Yodaka, also known as The Nightjar, an unstoppable ninja who can take down an army without breaking a sweat. But throw him into a normal high school conversation with a classmate, and he turns into a complete nervous wreck.

His mission sounds simple: protect heiress Aoi while blending in as a regular high school student. So, one minute he’s taking down a gang of kidnappers, and the next he’s spiralling because he doesn’t know how to talk to people around him. The manga does an awesome job balancing intense action sequences with slice-of-life comedy, but the real fun is seeing Japan’s most dangerous ninja get defeated by teenage social anxiety and homework assignments.

6) Sakamoto Days

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman turned into a fat convenience store owner, pulled back into the world of assassins. His calm demeanor and absurd strength make for epic, John Wick-style fights, blended with domestic comedy. The manga’s sharp art and creative action scenes shine, while Sakamoto’s love for his family grounds the chaos.

In 2025, the manga’s anime adaptation received much applause, thus the series is poised for a breakout this year. Its mix of humor, heart, and brutal battles sets it apart from other shonen. For readers who enjoy action with a side of quirky charm, Sakamoto Days is a rising star in Shonen Jump, offering fresh thrills with every chapter.

7) Blue Box

Image Courtesy of Telecom Animation Film

Kouji Miura’s Blue Box is a rare shonen romance that balances sports and love. It’s a slow-burn romance manga on top of an enthralling story of ambition and high school sports drama, and it’s so worth your time. The story follows Taiki, a badminton player, who has a crush on fellow athlete Chinatsu. As they grow closer, Taiki chases his athletic dreams while navigating feelings.

The manga’s warm art and heartfelt moments capture the awkwardness of young love, while its sports scenes add excitement. In 2025, Blue Box ranks high in Shonen Jump’s popularity polls, with its anime adaptation boosting its fame. For fans seeking a sweet, grounded story with a sporty edge, Blue Box is a refreshing read that hits all the right notes. Its focus on character growth and genuine emotions makes it stand out in a genre heavy on action.

8) Ichi the Witch

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Ichi the Witch takes a fresh spin on fantasy that flips the usual rules on their head. The manga introduces us to our protagonist, Ichi, a kid abandoned in the woods who learns to survive and hunt on his own. There’s a lot of world-building and narration early on, laying out the power system here and setting the stage for Ichi’s big transformation. The core idea? In this world, only women can become witches, but somehow, Ichi ends up with magical powers after defeating a creature that could only be killed by a man, making him the first male witch ever.

The manga comes from the dream team of writer Osamu Nishi and artist Shiro Usazaki, making history as Jump’s first all-female creative duo. The artwork is stunning, the world-building is rich, and the manga strikes a great balance between intense hunting scenes and hilarious bits that keep the readers hooked. But what really makes the series stand out is how it goes deeper than just the jokes and digs into themes like breaking gender barriers and trying to find your place in a world that wasn’t exactly built for you.

9) Akane-Banashi

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-Banashi offers a unique take on shonen, centered on rakugo, a Japanese storytelling art. Akane, a determined girl in her teens, enters the competitive rakugo world to honor her disgraced father. Her fiery spirit and creative performances make every “battle” of wit and narrative gripping.

The series’ expressive art brings rakugo’s charm to life, combining humor with emotional ups and downs. In 2025, Akane-Banashi continues to rise in popularity, praised for its fresh premise and strong independent heroine. The manga is the perfect pick for readers wanting something outside traditional shonen battles, offering a mix of culture, passion, and determination that feels both new and deeply engaging.

10) Kagurabachi

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi is a rising star in Shonen Jump with its intense samurai action. The story follows Chihiro, a young swordsman wielding enchanted blades who seeks revenge against those who killed his father. The manga’s sleek art and fluid fight choreography make every clash visually stunning, while Chihiro’s quiet resolve adds depth.

In 2025, after a meteoric rise in Shonen Jump’s rankings, the manga has remained a fan favorite for its blend of raw emotion and stylish combat. The story’s focus on vengeance and legacy feels classic yet fresh, avoiding typical shonen clichés. For fans of samurai epics and gritty action, Kagurabachi is a thrilling addition to Shonen Jump’s roster, proving its staying power.