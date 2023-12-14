Urusei Yatsura Confirms Part Two Release Date

Creator Rumiko Takahashi has become a big player in the anime world, and one major reason for the artist's success is Urusei Yatsura. While Takahashi found big success with the likes of Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and Mao, the story of the alien princess named Lum also has a special place in the anime community. With Urusei Yatsura's latest anime adaptation already confirmed for a second part, here's when anime fans can expect Lum to return in 2024.

The latest take on Lum has been animated by David Production, with the legendary anime studio looking to return for Part 2. The production house might be best known for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force, but the studio has found success most recently with the story of Undead Unluck. The cast of Urusei Yatsura will return for the second batch of episodes, which includes Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, Sumire Uesaka as Lum, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo, Wataru Takagi as Cherry, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura.

(Photo: David Production)

When Will Urusei Yatsura Return?

The official website of the anime confirmed that Lum and company will return on January 11th, 2024. If you haven't had the chance to check out the latest interpretation of one of Rumiko Takahashi's earliest works, the first season is available to stream on HIDIVE. While Urusei Yatsura is slated to return, there's been no word on a potential comeback for another of Takahashi's big works, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

If you want to learn more about Lum's story, here's how Viz Media describes Urusei Yatsura, "Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

What is your favorite work from manga artist Rumiko Takahashi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Urusei Yatsura.

Via Urusei Yatsura's Official Website