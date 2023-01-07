Urusei Yatsura Shares Part 2's Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

Urusei Yatsura's big anime reboot made its debut last year with its first slate of episodes, and it has now kicked off Part 2 of its run with a new opening and ending theme sequence! As part of a celebration for publisher Shogakukan's 100th Anniversary, Rumiko Takahashi's classic manga series came back to life with a new anime production from the same studio behind the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise. The first slate of episodes were already a hit with fans, and the series is continuing through the Winter 2023 anime schedule with its second cour of episodes.

Urusei Yatsura is scheduled for run for four cours overall with a split happening between the second and third cours, so it's kicking off its run this Winter with a bang with a new opening and ending theme sequence. The new opening is titled "Aiwanamchu" as performed by MAISONdes feat. asm, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending is titled "Aitarinai" as performed by MAISONdes, yama and Nito, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Urusei Yatsura's New Episodes

With a voice cast led by the likes of Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, Sumire Uesaka as Lum, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, and more, Urusei Yatsura is now airing new episodes of its reboot in Japan and if you wanted to catch them as they air (or see every episode that has launched thus far), you can now find the new Urusei Yatsura streaming with HIDIVE. Sentai Filmworks teases what to expect from Urusei Yatsura's reboot as such:

READ MORE: Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Next Cour With New Trailer | Urusei Yatsura Reboot Debuts Opening From Chainsaw Man's MVP: Watch | Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Release With New Trailer



"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

How do you like Urusei Yatsura's new opening and ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!