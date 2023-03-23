Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Announced

Rumiko Takahashi might best be known as a manga creator for Inuyasha, its sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and the recently released manga, Mao. Recently, however, Takahashi's first work was given an anime reboot as Urusei Yatsura was brought back thanks to David Productions, the same anime studio responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Now, the anime adaptation has confirmed that a second season is currently in production.

Urusei Yatsura has a long history in the anime game, first premiering its manga in Shonen Jump in 1978 and having a nearly decade-long manga run before the series ended in 1987. Lum would make her anime debut with the 1981 series that spanned a whopping one hundred and ninety-four episodes, along with movies and OVA specials. Urusei Yatsura season 2 will certainly work to catch the new iteration of the series up to its predecessor but it has a long way to go to hit the series that ran from 1981 to 1986.

Urusei Yatsura Returns

The next season is scheduled for 2024, which means fans of the Rumiko Takahashi series have some time before we see Lum return. With David Production most likely making a comeback to the series, expect some quality animation to once again complement the original story. Luckily, with the announcement, the official Twitter account for the series also shared new artwork to celebrate.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Urusei Yatsura, Viz Media supplied an official description for the series that gave Rumiko Takahashi her start in the manga game, "Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

Are you hyped for Urusei Yatsura's second season? What has been your favorite work so far from creator Rumiko Takahashi?