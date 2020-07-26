Uzumaki Anime Delayed Until 2021

Adult Swim caught the eyes of fans last night thanks to its annual Adult Swim Con, and Toonami was not left in the dust. The late-night anime block got going last night as usual, but it did not stay that way. The block's second program was dedicated to announcements for upcoming Toonami originals, and it was there fans got an update on Uzumaki.

As it turns out, the much-awaited anime is going to be delayed by a few months. The series, which is based on Junji Ito's titular horror manga, was slated to go live in 2020. But due to production delays, Uzumaki is expected to release in 2021 now.

The information was shared when Toonami aired a teaser for Uzumaki last night. The clip was the same shared last August, so there was no new footage to enjoy. The only news thing about the clip was its release window as Uzumaki said it would debut in 2021 rather than 2020.

Earlier last week, fans were given an update on Uzumaki as its Japanese cast was announced. Currently, the show is set to debut on Toomai, and it will consist of four episodes. Mushishi director Hiroshi Nagahama is slated to direct Uzumaki while Colin Stetson from Hereditary composes its music.

You can check out the full Japanese cast for Uzumaki below:

Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima

Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito

Toshio Furukawa as Kirie's Father

Takashi Matsuyama as Shuichi's Father

Mika Doi as Yukie Saito

Mariya Ise as Azami Kurotami

Katsutoshi Matsuzaki as Katayama

Wataru Hatano as Okada

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Tsumura

Kouichi Toochika as Yokota

Ami Fukushima as Shiho

Gen Sato as Boy 1

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Boy 2

Anna Nagase as Girl

Kōsuke Okamoto as Attendee 1

