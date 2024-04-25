Velma Season 2 is Now Streaming

Mindy Kaling's take on the world of Scooby Doo certainly garnered its fair share of controversy, but that didn't stop MAX from bringing back Velma for a second season. Now, for those wanting to see what mystery the Scooby Gang is taking on this time around, season two is now streaming. Thanks to the shocking events of the first season, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns the animated series has this time around and how the fans react to them.

If you didn't have the chance to catch the first season of Velma, it gave fans some radically different takes on the most popular mystery solvers that spawned from Hanna-Barbera's library. Taking a definitively darker and cruder approach than the original animated series, Scooby-Doo himself was conspicuously absent from season one, though that didn't stop Velma from planting some major seeds for his eventual arrival. As a part of the first season's mystery, a government conspiracy was revealed that would see the brains of "hippies" placed into other bodies, clearly hinting at the origins of this universe's Scoob.

(Photo: MAX)

Velma Season 2: How To Watch

Unlike season one, Velma's second season has dropped all of its episodes onto MAX. Consisting of ten episodes, the original cast of voice actors are returning for this new mystery, including Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Glenn Howerton, Constance Wu, and Wanda Sykes. Joining the cast in season two include Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez. You can check out season two of Velma by clicking here.

If you want a breakdown of what Velma and company are doing this time around, here's how MAX describes season two of the controversial animated series, "When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it's too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention."

What do you think of this new take on the world of Scooby-Doo? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Mystery Machine and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mystery Incorporated.