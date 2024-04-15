Velma Season 2 Trailer Released

Velma will be making its return with Season 2 of the animated series later this month, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new episodes with its first trailer! Velma premiered to a divisive response among animation fans due to how differently of an experience it was from the original Scooby-Doo franchise it was inspired by, and it led to the series getting a whole new kind of buzz of its own as many rushed to the series to see what all of the talk was about (positive or otherwise). Now Season 2 will finally be following it all up.

Velma Season 2 was quickly confirmed to be in the works shortly after the release of the first season, and while that did have a divisive response from fans online of its own, it's time to finally see the new wave of episodes in action. Velma Season 2 will be making its debut later this month, and Max has dropped the very first trailer for this next batch of episodes showcasing how Velma's life has changed since the bloody mystery in the first season. Check it out below:

How to Watch Velma Season 2

Velma Season 2 will be premiering with Max on April 25th. The new season will be running for ten episodes in total, and Charlie Grandy returns as executive producer with Charlie Grandy Productions alongside Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Elijah Aron. Jessica Kumai Scott serves as co-executive producer, Amy Winfrey as supervising producer, Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams as producers, and Warner Bros. Animation serves as the production studio. The new season will introduce more guest stars such as Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, Velma teases its new season as such, "When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it's too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention."

