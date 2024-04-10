Velma Season 2 Poster Released

Velma will be returning to Max with Season 2 of the animated series later this month, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new poster! Velma might have had one of the most divisive new series premieres when it debuted last Winter, but it was quickly confirmed that production on Season 2 was already well underway shortly after the first season came to an end. Originally picked up for 20 episodes when it was first announced, soon fans will get to see how the next season of it all shakes out in the coming days.

Velma Season 2 will be making its debut later this month, and it's still a question over what fans can hope to see from the new episodes. But the newest update for Velma has offered quite a lot as not only has Season 2 revealed its first bit of story, Velma has also released the first poster for Season 2. It's not giving much away in terms of the visual itself, but it is an ominous tease over the next big mystery. Check it out below:

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Velma Season 2 – What to Know

Velma Season 2 will be premiering with Max on April 25th. The new season will be running for ten episodes in total, and Charlie Grandy returns as executive producer with Charlie Grandy Productions alongside Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Elijah Aron. Jessica Kumai Scott serves as co-executive producer, Amy Winfrey as supervising producer, Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams as producers, and Warner Bros. Animation serves as the production studio. The new season will introduce more guest stars such as Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, Velma teases its new season as such, "When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it's too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention."

What do you think of this newest look at Velma Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!