Velma Season 2 Release Date Announced

Love it or hate it, Velma isn't going anywhere. It has been a hot minute since the Max original went live, and work on season two have been going on behind the scenes. Now, it seems Velma season two is on the horizon, and we have been given a last-minute release date for the comeback.

The update comes from Max as the streaming service announced the titles joining its service this month. It was there fans learned Velma season two is in the mix. The animated series will return on April 25th if all goes as planned.

Not a joke. All new movies, series, and shows coming your way this April on Max. pic.twitter.com/kN64qEtyJk — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 1, 2024

Of course, the Internet will remember the mixed reviews Velma earned when it launched. The show, which is headed up by actress Mindy Kaling, earned harsh reviews from both fans and critics. On IMDb, Velma became one of its lowest-rated shows to date, and the same happened on Google and Rotten Tomatoes. While some netizens review bombed the series because of its so-called 'woke' humor, others were more critical in their response. They took issue with the show's self-serving comedy that often flew in the face of the original Scooby-Doo series. But even with these reviews, Velma was watched by many.

After all, Velma claimed the top spot on Max's list of most-watched animated originals, and its premiere drew tons of buzz. It did not take long for Warner Bros. Discovery to order a season two once Velma season one came to a close. Now, all eyes are on Velma to see if season two rights the show's troublesome reputation. So if you want to catch up on Velma, you can find season one streaming now on Max.

