Velma Season 2 Is Already in Development for HBO Max

It looks like the team behind Velma is already gearing up for season two. The animated series made its debut earlier this year, and the adult Scooby-Doo comedy became a lightning rod for controversy. Still, the show reeled in audiences each week, and a new report has confirmed a team is already working on Velma's next season.

The update comes from Deadline as the trade spoke with Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Television Group. It was there the executive talked about the company's expansive list of comedies from Night Court to Ted Lasso. And before the chat ended, Deadline made sure to pass on an update for Velma.

"Dungey's team is working on a second season of Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma, an adult animated comedy that comes from Mindy Kaling," the report confirmed. At this time, we have no firm idea of how far development has gotten on season two, but work is moving along on the series. This info comes shortly after season one released its final episodes on HBO Max, so audiences can binge the animated series in full if they'd like now.

Of course, this update is a relief for those who work on Velma, but netizens aren't quite so joyful. After all, it would put things lightly to say the HBO Max original has been controversial. Despite drawing in record audiences, the Scooby-Doo spin-off earned mixed reviews from critics, and netizens lambasted the show for its mean-spirited take on Scooby-Doo. In fact, Velma earned the title of lowest-rated TV series on IMDb, and its current audience rating at Rotten Tomatoes is 7%.

Clearly, something was lost in translation with Velma season one, but Dungey's team may be able to turn things around in season two. Fans will just have to wait and see how the series adapts moving forward. And of course, Scooby-Doo fans can always lean on the franchise's classic series if season two lets them down once it drops.

Have you kept up with the first season of Velma? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.