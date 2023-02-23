Venture Bros Star Pitches Brock's Perfect Retirement Plan

All good things must come to an end and following many seasons and a history of over two decades, The Venture Bros is looking to put a crescendo on its story with its upcoming movie that will hit HBO Max. Now, in a recent interview with the outlet Paste, Patrick Waburton, the voice behind the beloved character Brock Samson, was able to talk about his character and the prospect of saying goodbye to the bodyguard of the Venture family.

Warburton has had a staggering career in the entertainment industry, with his live action roles seeing him have parts in The Tick, Seinfeld, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and too many others to count. On the animated front, the actor has been no slouch as well, with his roles on Family Guy, The Emperor's New Groove, and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command being a few of the biggest examples. Despite his many roles, The Venture Bros might be one of his largest and Adult Swim fans are sure to be sad when the series ends.

Bon Voyage Samson

With the upcoming Venture Bros feature-length film touted as the series finale, Warburton was asked if he was ready to say goodbye to the world and the character that he has been voicing for decades, taking the opportunity to share the fact that he had attended San Diego Comic Con dressed as none other than Shore leave:

"Never! Although one year I decided to go to Comic Con down in San Diego, and I decided to go as Shore Leave instead of Brock. I was with my son Shane, and he went as Shore Leave too, so we must have looked really kinky together. Nobody even recognized me; people were getting pictures thinking I was just a fan dressed as Shore Leave."

Warburton took the opportunity to discuss his perfect retirement idea for Brock Samson, with the bodyguard of the Venture family certainly earning it dozens of times over in the course of the Adult Swim animated series:

"If he retires, I see him getting somewhere way out and remote. Just chilling away from all the violence and super science. Just not having to babysit those boys who never grew older would probably be a good vacation for him."

Via Paste