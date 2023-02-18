Venture Bros Movie Shares First Image

The Venture Bros has been a key series on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim for decades, and with the seventh season coming to a close in 2018, fans have been waiting for the story to continue following the announcement from the creators that a new feature-length film was set to release on HBO Max. While we don't have a release date for what is billed as the final chapter of the Venture family, one of the creators of the beloved series has released a new image hinting that more info might be coming soon.

Hank and Dean Venture have done some serious growing up throughout the installments of The Venture Bros, starting off as two naive mystery solvers and coming into their identities following the shocking discovery that they had died several times and are part of a long line of clones. With the seventh season seeing the Venture siblings striking out on their own, the movie is sure to expand on this story, though there were far more side stories taking place in season seven of the animated series to explore. The Venture Bros' movie will follow Aqua Teen Hunger Force's recent movie added to HBO Max, Plantasm, with a Metalocalypse movie set to be released as well.

Venture Bros' Brock Samson Returns

The newest image for the upcoming movie was shared by series creator Jackson Publick, with Brock Samson front and center as he is once again working alongside "OSI", the Office of Secret Intelligence which works for the United States Government and has been keeping tabs on the Guild of Calamitous Intent:

How it started / How it's going... Happy 20th anniversary, Venturoos! #VentureBros pic.twitter.com/igoKi6FhoR — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) February 16, 2023

The release of the individual seasons of The Venture Bros has been quite sporadic over the years, with many Adult Swim fans thinking at times that the story of Dean, Hank, Rusty, and Brock might have come to an end without receiving a definitive finale. While Aqua Teen Hunger Force was recently renewed for new episodes following the release of Plantasm, it seems as though the creators are gearing up for this to be the final hoorah for the characters that are a parody of the Johnny Quest family.

