Vinland Saga Season 2 Reveals First Synopsis

Vinland Saga is inching closer and closer to its highly anticipated return with new episodes, and fans have been given more of an idea of what to expect from the new season as the series has revealed the first synopsis for Season 2! The first season of the anime taking on Makoto Yukimura's original manga series has been a steady cult hit that has gotten bigger in the years since its initial release, and now the anticipation is at a higher level than ever as we all wait on new episodes of the series now in the works for a release next year.

Vinland Saga will be releasing on January 9th next year in Japan, and Netflix will be streaming the series internationally. For fans in North America and more than 200 countries and territories around the world, Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their initial release in Japan. Together with the announcement that they will have the new episodes when they launch next year, Crunchyroll has also revealed the ominous first synopsis that teases how Thorfinn has changed since the end of the first season.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What Will Vinland Saga Season 2 Be About?

Crunchyroll's synopsis for Vinland Saga Season 2 reads as such, "A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

It seems like Thorfinn's life has gotten much rougher after Askeladd's death as not only does he seem to lose sight of what he wants to do (since he was fueled by revenge for his entire life up to this point), but also becomes a slave in the process. At the same time, the royal family's story continues further as the world of the series continues to expand in some major ways. It makes for an intriguing premise for the new season!

What are you hoping to see in Vinland Saga's next season? What are you thinking of the new season's story so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!