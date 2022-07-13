Vinland Saga Creator Opens Up About Series' Themes

Vinland Saga is now preparing for its second season of the anime, and the original creator behind the series has opened up about the themes at the core of it all as the anime gets ready for its bright future! Vinland Saga originally made its anime debut a few years ago, and it was an immediate hit with fans as Makoto Yukimura's original manga franchise introduced fans to a whole new world of Vikings and their various cultures. Now as the franchise readies to return for its second season, the creator is looking back on how the series first began.

With Vinland Saga Season 2 returning next January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, the first season has kicked off a special rebroadcast in Japan to help audiences get re-acquainted with the anime's first season before the new episodes. Opening up all about the series' first and second season's production in a special interview with the anime's official website, original series creator Makoto Yukimura explained the themes behind the series and how the creator was inspired to take his Viking story forward in new ways.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"Initially, I hadn't set out to make a story with a Viking protagonist. I thought about the theme I wanted to write about and how best to portray it, and ultimately ended up settling on Vikings," Yukimura explained. Upon reflecting that the creator wanted to write a series where the theme was how to come to terms with violence, he ultimately settled on Vikings because it felt like a time period that was the most accepting of death and violence as part of their core culture.

"The Vikings of this age had a society where it was common sense not to view those who enacted violence as even the slightest bit evil," Yukimura elaborated further. "I personally hate violence, so a key element in writing this story was relaxing my modern sense of morality." This exploration of violence in a new way is also why fans have liked the first season so much, and why fans are curious to see how it evolves with the second season premiering next year.

If you wanted to catch up with Vinland Saga's first season, you can now find it streaming with HIDIVE and Netflix.