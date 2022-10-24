Vinland Saga Season 2 Trailer Released: Watch

Vinland Saga is working on its comeback, and big things are in the works for the franchise. After all, season two is on the horizon, and fans have been waiting for an update on Thorfinn since season one ended in December 2019. Now, our first look at season two has gone live, and the trailer is everything we could have wanted and more.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Vinland Saga season two is live. The clip, which confirms the anime will debut in January 2023, checks on Thorfinn as he and others recover from their wild adventure in season one. But of course, the man's ties to mercenaries and criminals will bring more drama to Thorfinn's steps.

What to Know About Vinland Saga

If you are not familiar with the series at all, you can always catch up. Vinland Saga began as a manga under Makoto Yukimura back in 2005 and is ongoing today. With over seven million copies sold globally, the manga is a solid seller for its publisher Kodansha, and its anime was a huge hit following its debut in 2019. Originally, Wit Studio oversaw the historical epic, but Studio MAPPA has since taken over the anime. So if you like the company's work, you will find MAPPA all over season two.

Want to know more about Vinland Saga? You can read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

What do you think about this new trailer? Are you hyped for Vinland Saga season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.