Vinland Saga Season 2 Shares Release Date, Opening Theme Song

Vinland Saga has been steadily getting ready for the launch of its highly anticipated second season next year, and the series has shared the release date and opening theme song ahead of the anime's big comeback! The first season of the anime adapting Makoto Yukimura's original manga series was one of the more quiet hits of the last few years, and ever since has been growing in popularity as more fans than ever anticipate the coming season. Previously announcing a planned release next Winter, it's now been revealed that it won't be too much of a wait before the new season hits.

Together with a new trailer showing off more of Vinland Saga's new season, it's been announced that Season 2 of the anime will be making its debut on January 9th next year as part of the Winter 2023 slate of anime releases. Together with the release of the newest trailer confirming the release date for the second season, we also got to get our first listen of the new opening theme titled "River" as performed by Anonymouz. You can check it out in action with the newest trailer for Vinland Saga Season 2 below:

While Netflix will be releasing the series internationally when the new episodes hit next year, Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season alongside its launch in January. Season 2 will feature a returning cast and staff from the first season under new production studio MAPPA, and new additions include the likes of Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar, Mayumi Sako as Arnheid, Fuminori Komatsu as Snake, Yuu Hayashi as Olmar, and Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil. Teasing what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll hypes Vinland Saga Season 2 as such:

"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

If you wanted to catch up with the first season before the new episodes hit, Vinland Saga is now streaming with HIDIVE, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.